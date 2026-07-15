Trump reacts to Lindsey Graham conspiracies as FBI investigates Senator's death

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently weighed in on conspiracy theories surrounding the recent death of his close ally Lindsey Graham.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump (l) argued that he believes it is "a waste of time" for the FBI to investigate the death of his close friend Lindsey Graham. © LOGAN CYRUS / AFP

While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the president was asked why the FBI was at Graham's nearby home investigating the 71-year-old's death.

Trump said he didn't know why there would be a probe, as Graham and his family had a history of health issues.

"I wish he took better care of himself!" Trump said, though moments later he claimed the condition that took Graham's life was "almost undetectable" and "there's not much you can do about it."

The president then went on to dismiss an investigation altogether.

"I don't see a lot of evil there. I know there's all sorts of conspiracy theories going along, and I think the FBI is wasting their time if they're doing that," he argued.

Trump's remarks come after Graham passed away on Saturday night from aortic dissection.

Before his cause of death was revealed, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer, who regularly boasts about her close relationship with Trump, spread unfounded claims that the senator was poisoned by foreign adversaries.