Trump rushes to finish White House helipad renovation ahead of Chinese President Xi's visit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that work was underway to build a "beautiful" new helipad at the White House, in his latest personally directed redesign of the iconic building.

Construction of a new helipad on the South Lawn of the White House continues on July 1, 2026, in Washington, DC. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The helipad is situated on the South Lawn, where presidents and their families for decades have been photographed strolling across the grass to board or exit awaiting "Marine One" helicopters.

The contractor has been asked to speed up work to be finished ahead of an upcoming state visit, apparently that of Chinese President Xi Jinping in September, the Washington Post reported.

"So now we're building a helipad, beautiful helipad, and it's got the seal of the White House on it – in granite, carved granite, it's... really a beautiful thing," Trump told reporters.

The landing site aims to solve problems associated with the new fleet of presidential helicopters built by Sikorsky, Trump said.

While it has been widely reported that the helicopters' exhaust scorches grass, Trump added Monday that the airflow is so powerful, the lawn actually "gets ripped out."

"So they landed the helicopter, and half of the grass was sitting in front of the Oval Office front door. The rest of it was scattered all over," he said.

Sikorsky has agreed to pay for the project, Trump said, because the company felt "a little guilty" about the lawn issue.