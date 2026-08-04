Trump says Iran is facing "last chance before decapitation" as negotiations in question

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday that negotiations with Iran were ongoing despite Tehran's denials and the Islamic Republic was facing a "last chance before decapitation."

Iranians drive past an anti-US billboard at Enghelab Square in central Tehran on August 3, 2026. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said he agreed to continue to pursue talks with Iran at the request of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other countries.

Iran's foreign ministry denied on Monday that negotiations with Washington were taking place, but Trump insisted they were. "We are talking right now," he said.

"This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," the president added. "I want to give them every last chance before decapitation."

The talks are focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Trump said could come "literally by tomorrow," and the denuclearization of Iran, which he said could "take a little while."

Washington and Tehran have been at war since February 28, when the US and Israel launched surprise strikes against Iran, though months of on-and-off diplomacy have led to periods of relative calm.

More than five months later, Iran remains able to fire missiles and drones at US and allied targets in the region and retains its enriched uranium stockpiles.

Early Tuesday, Britain's maritime security agency UKMTO said that a cargo vessel was struck by an "unknown projectile" in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman.

The vessel, which was not named, reported being hit and authorities were investigating, UKMTO said, without giving specifics on damage or injuries.