Iran denies negotiating with US after Trump announces talks

Tehran, Iran - Iran denied any negotiations were taking place with the US after President Donald Trump said new talks would begin Monday in an effort to end the war, now in its sixth month.

Iranian-made Zolfaghar missiles are displayed at Azadi Square in Tehran on August 2, 2026. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

The rebuttal by the Iranian foreign ministry follows Trump saying he had held off launching new strikes on the Islamic republic to allow for further diplomatic efforts, a familiar pattern in the conflict.

Washington and Tehran have been at war since February 28, when the US and Israel launched surprise strikes against Iran, though months of on-off diplomacy have led to periods of relative calm.

Trump last week threatened to hit Iran "very hard," as he reportedly considered renewed attacks including against energy infrastructure.

But the president pulled back from that threat Saturday, saying the "perimeters" of a deal were there.

Iran's foreign ministry, however, denied there were currently negotiations taking place.

"We are not currently negotiating with the United States. Our negotiations are with Oman to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz," said foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.

The Hormuz shipping route is a major sticking point in efforts to end the war. Iran has obstructed vessels attempting to pass the critical trade corridor, firing on commercial ships.

Before the war, there was free passage through the strait, but Iran now insists on retaining control and charging fees, something the US rejects.

Tehran has refused to let ships travel any route other than one which hugs the Iranian coast.

On Sunday, Baqaei told state television that a deal was close on managing Hormuz together with Oman, which sits on the other side of the narrow waterway.

"We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides – neither the northern route nor the southern route – but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security," he said.

But he insisted that such an agreement did not mean the reopening of the strait.