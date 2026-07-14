Trump says Reflecting Pool to be refilled as he once again blames "vandals" for setbacks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Monday the newly renovated Reflecting Pool in Washington was drained for repairs, after the project has faced a series of setbacks.

A vacuum-assisted pump is seen adjacent to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall in Washington DC on July 10, 2026. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

The renovation of the pool next to the capital's Lincoln Memorial is a pet project of Trump's, but the remodel has been dogged by the growth of algae and peeling paint which the president alleges is the work of vandals.

"We drained the beautiful 'Reflecting Pool' today in order to fix the scars and damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Monday, adding that they waited until after the July Fourth holiday to drain the pool.

"The Parks Department had to empty the water in order to fix the water tight basin. It will be refilled and put back into service soon."

Among those accused of vandalizing the Reflecting Pool is David Hearn, a former slalom canoeist who competed for the US at the Olympics. He pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges last week.

The Reflecting Pool is one of several beautification projects in Washington championed by Trump, with the painting and sealing project estimated to cost at least $14 million.