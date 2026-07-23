Trump makes huge demand of Saudis in exchange for new nuclear deal

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday said a nuclear deal between the US and Saudi Arabia was "totally subject" to Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords and recognizing the state of Israel .

President Donald Trump warned Saudi Arabia on Thursday that the newly announced nuclear deal is contingent on their recognition of Israel. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!)… is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords," Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday. "United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities."

Trump brokered the Abraham Accords during his first term, seeking to build bridges between Israel and the rest of the Arab world.

Saudi Arabia was engaged in tentative talks on normalizing ties with Israel in 2023, but abruptly pulled out as Jerusalem kicked off its brutal bombing of Gaza, which has been ruled a genocide by the United Nations.

Amid attacks on Gaza, as well as the horrific treatment of Palestinians in the West Bank and elsewhere, Saudi Arabian officials said the country would not recognize Israel without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Trump's announcement came a day after the US and Saudi Arabia announced a landmark deal that would establish a civilian nuclear program in the kingdom, but which critics fear could pave the way to enrichment and an atomic arms race.

The move comes as the US and Israel continues to launch deadly attacks against Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes from Tehran across the region.

One of the purported reasons for Trump's war on Iran was concerns about their nuclear program – which is still a point of contention in now-stalled peace talks.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco are signatories to the Abraham Accords, establishing diplomatic, economic and security ties.