Trump threatens to bomb Iranian bridges and power plants in tit-for-tat attacks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged that the US would bomb Iranian civil infrastructure every time Tehran fires at ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump vowed the US would bomb Iranian bridges and power plants if Tehran fires at ships in the Strait of Hormuz. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," he wrote on his Truth Social network.

Trump said this included Iranian facilities "located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran."

Trump's threat came shortly before he headed to an airbase for the return of the remains of three US troops killed in Iranian attacks on American military facilities in the Gulf.

The US leader said he was going to "honor our heroes and they're indeed great heroes."

"All of them said, very strongly, that we can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon, so we're going to honor them... For me it's one of the hardest things to do as president, but it has to be done."

Trump rejected polls that show the Iran war is unpopular with US voters ahead of midterm elections in November, with rising oil prices fueling a spike in the cost of living.

The war has already cost Washington $37.5 billion.

"Americans don't want high gasoline prices, but they're not against the war, that just came out loud and clear," he said.