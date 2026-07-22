Trump continues to pummel Iran as Tehran warns against striking alleged nuclear facilities

Tehran, Iran - Fresh US strikes triggered Tehran's air defenses on Wednesday after President Donald Trump warned he was "not finished" with his brutal war of aggression against Iran .

US forces launch precision strikes against Iranian military targets on the eleventh consecutive night of renewed hostilities. © AFP/US Central Command (CENTCOM)/–

The latest round of Middle East attacks saw US forces hit numerous targets, including "military logistics infrastructure." Iranian state media reported strikes across the country, including Bushehr, which hosts a nuclear power plant.

"News sources reported minutes ago that air defense activity was heard in the west, east, and northeast of Tehran," state TV posted on Telegram.

As the war nears the five-month mark and November legislative elections approach, Trump has faced intense political pressure to end the conflict, which is unpopular even among Republicans.

Critics have pointed to the cost of the war, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Tuesday had soared to $37.5 billion and is likely to balloon over the coming months.

Trump suggested the next US target could be an underground complex known as Pickaxe Mountain, a subterranean nuclear site near Natanz where Western intelligence suspects Iran is building an undeclared enrichment facility.

Iran threatened reprisals, with the Khatam Al-Anbiya military command warning it would trigger "an expansion of war in the region" if such an attack was carried out.

Tehran threatened strikes on "all the interests of America, the allies, and supporters" in retaliation.

The warning came as Tehran broadened its offensive against US-allied Gulf states and its Houthi allies in Yemen threatened to blockade Saudi ports.