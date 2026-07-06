Trump trolls Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with meme ahead of NATO summit: "Restraining order needed!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revived his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as the two prepare to attended the annual NATO summit.

President Donald Trump (r) recently shared a meme on social media that suggested Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (l) is obsessed with him. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump shared a photo of Meloni appearing to look up at him longingly, along with the caption, "RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED."

Meloni was once an outspoken supporter of the controversial president and was the only European leader to attend his inauguration last year.

But the two began feuding in recent months due to Meloni's opposition to Trump's decision to go to war with Iran, and Trump's repeated criticism of Pope Leo XVI.

Last month, things escalated after Trump did an interview in which he claimed that Meloni "begged" him for a photo when they saw each other at the G7 summit in France.

In response, an enraged Meloni accused Trump of having "made up" the entire thing, adding, "one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg."

Trump's bizarre jab also comes as he and Meloni are expected to travel to Turkey to attend the NATO summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.