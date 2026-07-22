US to impose new global tariffs as Trump's 10% levy set to expire

Washington DC - The US is set to impose new tariffs on dozens of countries, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump 's temporary levies are set to expire this week.

Trade Representative Jamieson Greer (r) indicated that President Donald Trump's (l) administration will soon introduce new tariffs on dozens of countries. © AFP/Alex Wong/Getty Images

"We expect to see some action soon," Greer told CNBC when asked if new duties were incoming. He did not, however, specify a timeline or any further details on the rate of further tariffs or which countries will be hit.

Trump imposed a 10% global duty this year after a swath of his tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court in February, but this levy is set to expire on Friday.

Analysts expect that new tariffs over forced labor concerns – set between 10% and 12.5% – will likely replace these temporary duties.

The administration has prepared fresh tariffs targeting 60 trading partners over their alleged failures to act against forced labor.

They come as Trump makes a renewed push to use tariffs as leverage against US trading partners, sparking fears of retaliation and diplomatic tensions.

Last week, Greer announced a fresh 25% duty on certain Brazilian goods over claims of "unfair trading practices." On Monday, Trump unveiled a 50% levy on Canadian alcohol, automobiles, dairy products, and more.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday he was looking at "all options in terms of how we would respond if [the tariffs] come into effect" in 30 days. He added that he and Trump had agreed to "intensify discussions."

On Tuesday, Trump also announced a new 100% sector-specific tariff on imported generic drugs to take effect from August 2028, with that level rising to 200 percent in 2029.