Trump urges Iran to make a deal – or "there won't be anything left" of them

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran "there won't be anything left of them" if Tehran does not quickly agree to a peace deal with the US.

Trump once again demanded Iran make a deal, warning that the "clock is ticking." © Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP

Washington, locked in conflict with Tehran since US and Israeli forces launched major strikes on the Islamic Republic beginning February 28, has struggled to break an impasse and make any progress toward ending a war that has shaken the Middle East and sent energy prices climbing.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

The war has led to an effective blockade of the critical Strait of Hormuz, through which some 20% of global oil exports pass in peacetime, and has drawn neighbors Israel and Lebanon into a deadly side conflict.

Iran's clerical state, Hezbollah's patron, has demanded a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon before any broader peace agreement with Trump, who has been frustrated by Tehran's refusal to an accord on his terms.

An Israeli military official said Sunday that Hezbollah had fired around 200 projectiles at Israel and its troops over the weekend, despite Israel and Lebanon agreeing to extend a ceasefire.

Washington and Tehran agreed to a truce on April 8, but peace negotiations have stalled, and sporadic attacks have continued.

On Sunday, Iranian media said the US had failed to make any concrete concessions in its latest response to Iran's proposed agenda for negotiations to end the war.