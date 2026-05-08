Trump wants to spend millions to paint Eisenhower office as efforts to "beautify" DC continue

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently proposed a plan to repaint the 19th-century historic landmark Eisenhower office building located near the White House.

The White House is pushing to have the Eisenhower office building repainted white because Trump believes the historic gray is a "bad color." © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to AP News, Ryan Erb, the construction operations and facilities manager in the White House Office of Administration, ran through details of the project with the National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday.

Erb informed the commission, which is currently reviewing the proposal, that his office is working with an outside vendor to test the white paint they want to use for the project. He estimated that the plan will cost around $7.5 million.

Erb further told the commission that the White House would prefer to repaint the all-gray building completely white, but would be open to painting it mostly white and leaving the granite base as is.

Last year, the president described the gray of the building as a "really bad color."

The painting is a part of what a White House spokesperson explained were part of efforts by Trump to "beautify" the nation's capital, "giving it the glory it deserves – something everyone should celebrate."

Projects include the building of a massive 250-foot triumphal arch over Memorial Circle, modifications to the iconic Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and the replacement of the White House's East Wing with a gigantic ballroom.