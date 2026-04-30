Trump warns Iran blockade could last months, sending oil prices soaring

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said a US naval blockade against Iran could last months, leading oil prices to spike to their highest level in more than four years, which held into Thursday.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on April 29, 2026. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump is expected to receive a briefing on Thursday on new plans for potential military action in Iran from Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, two sources with knowledge told Axios.

With diplomacy between Iran and the US at a standstill after false starts, Trump spoke by phone Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned him of "damaging consequences" if the US and Israel resume their war on Iran.

Meeting oil executives, Trump contended that the blockade of Iranian ports – which Tehran has demanded must end before any deal – was more effective than bombing.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday on X that it had reached a "significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42nd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade."

The statement said there are "41 tankers with 69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can't sell," estimating the value at more than $6 billion.

Trump has faced intense political pressure to end the war, which is unpopular even with much of his base, having increased costs for American consumers and unnerved US allies.

Trump, speaking to Axios, said of the naval action on Iran: "They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them."

Oil prices soared to four-year highs, with US benchmark Brent spiking more than 7% to $126.41 for June delivery, while West Texas Intermediate was up around 3% to $110.31. Both later pared the gains.

Iran has sought to extract a price for being attacked by exerting control over the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which about one-fifth of global oil typically transits.