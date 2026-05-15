Trump warns Taiwan against declaring formal independence after China trip

Beijing, China - President Donald Trump on Friday warned Taiwan against declaring formal independence after a visit to China , whose leader Xi Jinping had pressed him against US support for the self-ruling island.

President Donald Trump on Friday warned Taiwan against declaring formal independence after a visit to China. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Trump ended a state visit claiming to have made "fantastic" trade deals, although the details were vague and he did not appear to secure any breakthrough with China over his stalemated war on Iran.

Trump invited President Xi Jinping to pay a reciprocal visit to Washington in September, signalling both sides will likely seek stability in the often turbulent relationship between the world's two largest economies.

On a key issue for Xi, Trump made clear he opposed a declaration of independence by Taiwan and appeared to question why the US would defend the island in case of attack.

"I'm not looking to have somebody go independent. And, you know, we're supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that," he told Fox News host Brett Baier.

"I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down," Trump said.

"We're not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China's going to be OK with that."

The US recognizes only Beijing and does not support formal independence by Taiwan, but historically has also stopped short of explicitly saying it opposes independence.

Under US law, America is required to provide weapons to Taiwan for its defence, but it has been ambiguous on whether US forces would come to the island's aid.