Trump's DOJ cites national security in appeals defense of White House ballroom

Washington DC - The Justice Department defended President Donald Trump 's contentious White House ballroom project on Friday before a panel of skeptical appeals court judges.

Trump's DOJ argued his massive ballroom was necessary for national security. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two Democratic appointees on the three-judge panel peppered a government lawyer with tough questions during a two-hour hearing in a Washington courtroom as part of a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The East Wing of the White House has already been demolished to make way for the $400 million ballroom project, which the Republican president has said is being financed by wealthy private donors, including himself, not taxpayers.

The Trump administration has asked Congress for an additional $1 billion for security features for the ballroom, which is to include an underground bunker, but the request has been stymied so far by opposition from Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans.

A district court ordered a halt to construction of the ballroom earlier this year, saying it needed the approval of Congress, but the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit has temporarily allowed the project to go ahead while litigation continues.

Yaakov Roth, representing the Justice Department, asked the appeals court panel on Friday to lift the lower court order permanently and said only Congress could intervene, not the courts.

"Your position is this can't be stopped in court?" asked Judge Patricia Millett, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

"That's right," Roth said. "It can only be stopped by Congress."

Millett also asked whether anything could be done if the government decided, for example, to demolish the Statue of Liberty.

"If the government decides, very quickly, to bulldoze the Statue of Liberty... nothing can be done?" the judge asked.

"I think that's right, yes," Roth replied.