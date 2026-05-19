Trump shares new plans for his ballroom – including "drone empire" on the roof

Washington DC - President Donald Trump showed off the site of his huge new White House ballroom on Tuesday, saying it would feature an underground military hospital and a "drone empire" on the roof.

Trump shared a new look at plans for his $400 million ballroom on Tuesday. © CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an impromptu tour for reporters, Trump shouted over the din of hammers and buzzsaws as he proudly listed the features of a project that has doubled in price to $400 million.

Critics say the ballroom shows billionaire Trump is out of touch with voters, as the Iran war causes skyrocketing prices – but the former property tycoon appeared in his element.

"This is a gift to the United States of America," said Trump, standing by yellow railings on the edge of a cavernous concrete basement space.

"This is all my money and donors' money. This is tax-free."

Democrats have bitterly opposed a proposed $1 billion security allocation of taxpayer money tied to Trump's ballroom, and are using the issue to attack Republicans ahead of crucial midterm elections in November.

But the 79-year-old president used the tour to defend the ballroom as necessary for national security.

With little apparent regard for classified details, Trump went into detail about what he said were six stories of installations beneath the ballroom itself.

"These are all different rooms down here. They're building a hospital; it's a military hospital. They're building all sorts of research facilities, also meeting rooms, and rooms that go hand in hand for the military," said Trump.

"The ballroom becomes a shield that will totally protect what's going on downstairs.