Trump shares new plans for his ballroom – including "drone empire" on the roof
Washington DC - President Donald Trump showed off the site of his huge new White House ballroom on Tuesday, saying it would feature an underground military hospital and a "drone empire" on the roof.
During an impromptu tour for reporters, Trump shouted over the din of hammers and buzzsaws as he proudly listed the features of a project that has doubled in price to $400 million.
Critics say the ballroom shows billionaire Trump is out of touch with voters, as the Iran war causes skyrocketing prices – but the former property tycoon appeared in his element.
"This is a gift to the United States of America," said Trump, standing by yellow railings on the edge of a cavernous concrete basement space.
"This is all my money and donors' money. This is tax-free."
Democrats have bitterly opposed a proposed $1 billion security allocation of taxpayer money tied to Trump's ballroom, and are using the issue to attack Republicans ahead of crucial midterm elections in November.
But the 79-year-old president used the tour to defend the ballroom as necessary for national security.
With little apparent regard for classified details, Trump went into detail about what he said were six stories of installations beneath the ballroom itself.
"These are all different rooms down here. They're building a hospital; it's a military hospital. They're building all sorts of research facilities, also meeting rooms, and rooms that go hand in hand for the military," said Trump.
"The ballroom becomes a shield that will totally protect what's going on downstairs.
Trump touts $400 million ballroom as a national security effort
Trump said the roof of the ballroom, which he demolished the East Wing of the White House to build, was "drone-proof" and that drones would "bounce off."
"But it's also meant as a drone port," added Trump.
"On the roof, we are going to have the greatest drone empire anyone has ever seen, and it's going to protect Washington."
The property developer in Trump was also on full display, as he talked about how ancient Greek and Roman architecture had influenced the building, before offering reporters breakfast.
Trump has repeatedly said the ballroom – whose cost has doubled from an initial estimate of $200 million – is being met by private donors, including his wealthy supporters and a slew of corporations.
But critics say the taxpayer will be hit and that the project – as well as other refurbishments to the capital city – is tone-deaf at a time when the Iran war has caused the cost of living to spike.
Trump bluntly said last week that "I don't think about Americans' financial situation" when it comes to the Iran war, insisting that preventing Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon was his priority.
His opponents are using the comment to paint him as out of touch, with the midterm elections, which will decide who controls the US Congress, less than six months away.
The ballroom also faces legal challenges, with a federal judge ruling in April that it needs congressional approval to be built.
The project has already seen the historic East Wing of the White House, which previously housed the offices of the First Lady, torn down with almost no notice.
Trump says the ballroom is needed to host grand banquets for foreign leaders, although it would barely be finished by the time his own second and final term ends in 2029.
Cover photo: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP