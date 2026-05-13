Trump's redistricting push gets shot down by South Carolina Senate

Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolina Republicans recently chose to vote against a redistricting map that was expected to give the party an advantage in the midterms after President Donald Trump adamantly urged them to support it.

On Tuesday, Republicans in the South Carolina Senate voted down a redistricting measure that President Donald Trump had urged the party to support. © Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

According to NBC News, the state's Senate voted 29-17 on Tuesday, with five Republicans voting alongside Democrats against it, leaving the majority party short of the needed two-thirds support.

In a floor speech, Republican Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey argued that he believes politics is most effective "when we have a clash of ideas," and that his party is "stronger when the Democrat Party is vibrant and viable."

He also compared his defiance to the president to his state's role in the Civil War, telling the room, "I have too much Southern blood in me to surrender... it is my heritage to stand erect, proud, and unafraid, to think and act for myself."

The vote has temporarily blocked Republican efforts to eliminate the state's 6th district, its only blue district that is currently represented by Democratic James Clyburn.

MAGA Republicans have slammed Massey and others for their defiance and are now urging Governor Henry McMaster to call a special session on the matter.

In an X post, McMaster noted that the state's legislative session will end on Thursday, giving Republicans time "to finish its work according to the US and South Carolina constitutions and the best interests of the people."