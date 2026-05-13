Trump's redistricting push gets shot down by South Carolina Senate
Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolina Republicans recently chose to vote against a redistricting map that was expected to give the party an advantage in the midterms after President Donald Trump adamantly urged them to support it.
According to NBC News, the state's Senate voted 29-17 on Tuesday, with five Republicans voting alongside Democrats against it, leaving the majority party short of the needed two-thirds support.
In a floor speech, Republican Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey argued that he believes politics is most effective "when we have a clash of ideas," and that his party is "stronger when the Democrat Party is vibrant and viable."
He also compared his defiance to the president to his state's role in the Civil War, telling the room, "I have too much Southern blood in me to surrender... it is my heritage to stand erect, proud, and unafraid, to think and act for myself."
The vote has temporarily blocked Republican efforts to eliminate the state's 6th district, its only blue district that is currently represented by Democratic James Clyburn.
MAGA Republicans have slammed Massey and others for their defiance and are now urging Governor Henry McMaster to call a special session on the matter.
In an X post, McMaster noted that the state's legislative session will end on Thursday, giving Republicans time "to finish its work according to the US and South Carolina constitutions and the best interests of the people."
Trump puts pressure on Republicans to redistrict
The vote comes as a number of states have attempted to redraw congressional maps to benefit a certain party after Texas became the first to do so last year, in a boost for Republicans.
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled to limit the use of race in drawing electoral districts, which weakened the Voting Rights Act and permitted states to try to eliminate districts with large minority populations. Quickly after the ruling, Tennessee Republicans proposed a map axing its sole blue district and approved it on May 7.
Ahead of the vote in South Carolina, President Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday that he would be "watching closely," and urged lawmakers to "BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS, just like the Republicans of the Great State of Tennessee were last week!"
Cover photo: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP