FBI raids office of Democratic lawmaker who led Virginia redistricting efforts

Washington DC - The FBI conducted searches Wednesday at the office and a business of a top Democratic lawmaker in Virginia as part of a corruption investigation, US media reported.

The FBI raided the office and a business of Louise Lucas, a top Democratic lawmaker in Virginia, on Wednesday. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Louise Lucas, a long-serving member of the Virginia State Senate, is the co-owner of a legal marijuana dispensary business that is a target of the probe, according to Fox News and The New York Times.

Asked about the raid, the FBI said that it was "executing a court-authorized federal search warrant" in Portsmouth, Virginia, as part of an ongoing investigation but declined to specify what it was about.

Lucas was instrumental in the recent move to redraw Virginia's congressional districts, an initiative that could see Democrats pick up four more seats in the House of Representatives.

The Times said the corruption investigation started during the Biden administration, but a Democratic member of Congress from Virginia questioned whether the raid Wednesday was politically motivated.

"While we await the full facts of the investigation, it must be acknowledged that this FBI raid occurs in the broader context of President [Donald] Trump's repeated abuse of the Department of Justice to target his perceived political opponents," Representative Bobby Scott said in a statement.