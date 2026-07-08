Graham Platner asked to step aside by Mamdani, Sanders over sexual assault allegations

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner was asked to step aside by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders following recent sexual assault allegations.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (m) was asked to step aside by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (l) and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r). © Collage: AFP/Win McNamee/Getty Images, AFP/Laura Brett/Getty Images, & AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Platner's position as the Democratic Party's nominee to the US Senate for Maine is becoming increasingly untenable as two more of his key backers on Tuesday withdrew their support and asked him to step aside.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine," Sanders wrote in a statement to X. "In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside."

Sanders had campaigned strongly for Platner and continued to stand by him despite numerous scandals which cast doubt over his candidacy. The loss of his endorsement will come as a massive blow.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mamdani – who had not previously offered a formal endorsement of the oyster farmer – called on Platner to drop out of the race.

"I believe that it is time for him to drop out of the race," Mamdani said in response to a question about the situation.

"You know, I think the focus of today should be to respond to the gravity of what so many of us have read, and I think that the only appropriate response is for the campaign to come to an end."

Platner's loss of support from Mamdani and Sanders came as dozens of Democratic backers pulled their endorsements of the Maine candidate in response to horrific allegations of sexual assault against an ex-partner in 2021.