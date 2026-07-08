Troy Jackson files for possible Maine Senate run as calls grow for Graham Platner exit
Augusta, Maine - Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has reportedly filed paperwork for a possible Senate run as Democratic nominee Graham Platner's scandals add up.
"This is something I never considered, but if Graham’s stepping away, I am very, very interested and think I’m the best person to replace him," Jackson told Bangor Daily News, which reported on his Federal Election Commission filing to form a Senate exploratory committee.
Jackson, a logger from Allagash, unsuccessfully ran for governor of Maine this year, losing last month's Democratic primary to Hannah Pingree. He had joined Platner at campaign rallies and was also endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders.
Sanders and others have rescinded their endorsements of Platner after a former partner accused him of sexually assaulting her in late 2021 – allegations the Democratic nominee denies.
The revelation followed a series of high-profile scandals and controversies around Platner's military history, past Reddit messages, a Nazi tattoo he later covered up, and allegations of mistreating women.
"The allegations against Graham Platner are serious, credible, and deserving of full accountability – they cannot and must not be ignored," Jackson posted on X on Tuesday.
"There is a powerful movement of working class people in the state of Maine. For the sake of that movement, and the millions of Americans who have put their trust in it, Graham Platner must now step down."
"While I haven't made any final decisions yet, I'm deeply humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement I've received. I'm currently weighing the best path forward to support our progressive movement and the working class political revolution Mainers are fighting for."
Troy Jackson receives support from Our Revolution
Jackson served three terms in the Maine House of Representatives before being elected to the State Senate in 2008. He was president of the Maine Senate from 2018 to 2024.
In the gubernatorial race, Jackson's platform called for reducing prescription drug prices, expanding affordable housing, and lowering taxes for working families, among other priorities. He has also expressed support for Medicare For All.
Jackson is backed in a possible Senate run by Our Revolution, which said the former gubernatorial candidate's policy agenda "most closely reflects the platform that earned voters' support in the primary."
Platner has not yet dropped out of the Senate race and has until July 13 to do so. The Maine Democratic Party then has until July 27 to name a replacement on the ballot.
The Democratic candidate will face off against Maine's incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins in the general election on November 3.
Jackson told CNN on Tuesday that he believes there is still a chance to beat Collins, saying, "I think it's definitely a challenge with a shorter timeline, but I think that, again, there's a movement here in Maine and across this country of people that are fed up with health care not being offered to everyday people, prescription drugs, workers' rights."
"We're seeing that here in Maine, and I think that is going to carry whoever is the nominee to victory over Collins because she doesn't offer any of that."
Cover photo: GRAEME SLOAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP