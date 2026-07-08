Troy Jackson files for possible Maine Senate run as calls grow for Graham Platner exit

Augusta, Maine - Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has reportedly filed paperwork for a possible Senate run as Democratic nominee Graham Platner 's scandals add up.

Maine gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson speaks during a May Day rally organized by local unions on May 1, 2026, outside the City Hall in Portland. © GRAEME SLOAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"This is something I never considered, but if Graham’s stepping away, I am very, very interested and think I’m the best person to replace him," Jackson told Bangor Daily News, which reported on his Federal Election Commission filing to form a Senate exploratory committee.

Jackson, a logger from Allagash, unsuccessfully ran for governor of Maine this year, losing last month's Democratic primary to Hannah Pingree. He had joined Platner at campaign rallies and was also endorsed by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders and others have rescinded their endorsements of Platner after a former partner accused him of sexually assaulting her in late 2021 – allegations the Democratic nominee denies.

The revelation followed a series of high-profile scandals and controversies around Platner's military history, past Reddit messages, a Nazi tattoo he later covered up, and allegations of mistreating women.

"The allegations against Graham Platner are serious, credible, and deserving of full accountability – they cannot and must not be ignored," Jackson posted on X on Tuesday.

"There is a powerful movement of working class people in the state of Maine. For the sake of that movement, and the millions of Americans who have put their trust in it, Graham Platner must now step down."

"While I haven't made any final decisions yet, I'm deeply humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement I've received. I'm currently weighing the best path forward to support our progressive movement and the working class political revolution Mainers are fighting for."