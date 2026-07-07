Graham Platner loses endorsements and urged to quit Maine Senate race after sexual assault allegation

Portland, Maine - Top Democrats called on scandal-hit Senate candidate Graham Platner to quit the race on Monday after a sexual assault allegation threatened to derail his chances of flipping a Republican-held seat.

Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Portland, Maine, on June 7, 2026. © REUTERS

Politico reported that Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident who previously dated Platner, accused him of forcing her to have sex in late 2021.

Platner, a Marine veteran, oysterman, and political newcomer who won the state's Democratic primary last month, rejected the allegation.

In a video message posted to X after the report was published, Platner called the allegations "troubling, serious and false."

"Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to, and the goal of defeating Susan Collins," he said, referring to the Republican incumbent.

"Those were the goals when we launched this campaign, and they remain my goals today."

The allegation lands at a perilous moment for Democrats, who view Maine as a central battleground in their effort to regain control of the Senate in November's midterm elections.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said it would pull funding for the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot.

"The allegations reported today are incredibly disturbing – violence, abuse and sexual assault are absolutely unacceptable," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC Chair Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement.

"Graham Platner needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose a new candidate who can defeat Susan Collins."

Collins, a six-term Republican and one of her party's few remaining "moderates" in Congress, is among the Democrats' top targets.