Graham Platner loses endorsements and urged to quit Maine Senate race after sexual assault allegation
Portland, Maine - Top Democrats called on scandal-hit Senate candidate Graham Platner to quit the race on Monday after a sexual assault allegation threatened to derail his chances of flipping a Republican-held seat.
Politico reported that Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident who previously dated Platner, accused him of forcing her to have sex in late 2021.
Platner, a Marine veteran, oysterman, and political newcomer who won the state's Democratic primary last month, rejected the allegation.
In a video message posted to X after the report was published, Platner called the allegations "troubling, serious and false."
"Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to, and the goal of defeating Susan Collins," he said, referring to the Republican incumbent.
"Those were the goals when we launched this campaign, and they remain my goals today."
The allegation lands at a perilous moment for Democrats, who view Maine as a central battleground in their effort to regain control of the Senate in November's midterm elections.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said it would pull funding for the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot.
"The allegations reported today are incredibly disturbing – violence, abuse and sexual assault are absolutely unacceptable," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC Chair Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Graham Platner needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose a new candidate who can defeat Susan Collins."
Collins, a six-term Republican and one of her party's few remaining "moderates" in Congress, is among the Democrats' top targets.
Graham Platner loses endorsements in latest scandal
The Maine Democratic Party also called on Platner (41) to withdraw, vowing to "hold every candidate who seeks to represent our state to the highest standard."
Senator Elizabeth Warren, who previously endorsed Platner's bid for the Senate, joined the chorus of Democrats urging him to quit.
"With so much at stake, the best path forward is for Graham Platner to step aside as the Democratic nominee and address these serious allegations outside this Senate race," Warren said in a statement.
Representative Ro Khanna, who had backed and rallied with Platner, also rescinded his endorsement, saying, "I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race."
Platner's victory in the Democratic primary was hailed by supporters as proof that a blunt anti-establishment message could break through with voters frustrated by cautious, establishment politics.
Politico said Racicot alleged that Platner entered her rural Maine home uninvited while deeply intoxicated and forced himself on her.
The latest report follows earlier controversies over past online comments, his military history, sexually explicit messages, a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol that Platner later covered up, and allegations that he had mistreated women.
Platner has acknowledged past struggles with undiagnosed PTSD and alcohol abuse, but has denied physically harming former partners.
Platner has until July 13 to withdraw from the Senate race. The Maine Democratic Party then has until July 27 to replace him on the ballot.
Cover photo: REUTERS