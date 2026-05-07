Graham Platner scores massive fundraising boost after Janet Mills drops out

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner experienced his best fundraising week yet, collecting $1.5 million since Governor Janet Mills dropped out of the race last Thursday.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (pictured) managed to raise $1.5 million in the single week since Governor Janet Mills dropped out. © AFP/Graeme Sloan/Getty Images

Platner's campaign revealed the astonishing number to the Portland Press Herald on Tuesday, only five days after Governor Janet Mills suspended her campaign.

The $1.5 million is half the amount that Mills managed to raise over the first three months of 2026, despite having the backing of the establishment Democratic leadership in Washington.

It was also raised exclusively through small-dollar donations from individuals across the US, as Platner does not accept large-scale contributions from private companies and lobbyist groups.

Despite this, he has managed to raise more than both Mills and incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins.

Mills' withdrawal from the race makes Platner the presumptive Democratic nominee for Maine's Senate race come November. He will face off against Collins, who has held her seat since 1997.

"From the start of this campaign, Graham has taken on the establishment and proven that working people can compete with powerful interests," Platner's campaign manager, Ben Chin, said in a statement to the Press Herald.

"As the general begins, we're going to continue to do just that, and we're raising the resources necessary to defeat Susan Collins."