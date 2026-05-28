Graham Platner takes staggering lead over Susan Collins, shocking new poll reveals

Augusta, Maine – The latest poll shows that Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is continuing to widen his lead over incumbent Republican Senator for Maine Susan Collins.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (pictured) has opened an even wider lead over Senator Susan Collins in the latest poll. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the latest Pine Tree State Poll from the University of New Hampshire revealed that 51% of voters said they'd vote for Platner while only 42% threw their support behind Collins.

The poll gives Platner a staggering 9% lead over Collins if November's midterm election were to be held today. Only 2% of participants said they'd vote for a third candidate, and 6% were undecided.

In a stunning result, Platner sits at a net favorability rating of +59, with 73% of those surveyed acknowledging a favorable opinion of him and only 14% holding an unfavorable opinion.

The result follows a similar poll last week, which found that around 48% of likely voters plan on throwing their support behind Platner, while only 41% said they'd vote for Collins.

It also comes before Platner is officially nominated as Maine's Democratic candidate. He currently sits as the presumptive nominee, however, after his biggest rival, Governor Janet Mills, dropped out of the race in April.

Platner has consistently led in both the primary polls and the general election polls since early 2026.

Earlier this week, Platner rallied alongside Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Maine Gubernatorial candidate Troy Jackson at a Fight Oligarchy event in Orono.