Janet Mills tells voters she is "still on the ballot" amid Platner sexting scandal

Augusta, Maine – Maine Governor Janet Mills weighed in on the state's US Senate race, pointing out that she is "still on the ballot" amid Graham Platner's damaging sexting scandal.

Maine Governor Janet Mills (r.) pointed out she's "still on the ballot" amid Graham Platner's damaging sexting revelations. © Collage: AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

In an interview published in the Portland Press Herald, Mills seemed to weigh up the possibility of becoming the Democrats' nominee for the Senate in Maine.

"People have the impression that I 'withdrew' or 'dropped out,'" she said. "I simply suspended active campaigning. I am still on the ballot."

In April, Mills announced the suspension of her campaign, citing a lack of financing. At the time, she was trailing Platner by a huge margin in the polls and was also expected to lose against incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins even if she did manage to get the nomination.

As a result Platner became the presumptive Democratic nominee and quickly shifted his focus attacking to Collins.

Nevertheless, Mills' name will still appear on the ballot – meaning she could theoretically reboot her campaign or even be elected – because she never filed the paperwork have it removed.

Mills' public musings about the future of her political career come at a time when Platner is increasingly under fire from political enemies.

The oyster farmer is currently embroiled in a potentially damaging sexting scandal after his former political director revealed his wife had admitted he had sent sexual messages to multiple other women even after they got married in 2023.