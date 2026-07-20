JD Vance announces birth of fourth child

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child on Sunday, announcing on X that their baby boy was "happy and healthy."

Vice President JD Vance his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, welcomed their fourth child on Sunday. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning," Vance announced in a post to X on Sunday and signed by both he and Usha. "Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother."

"The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."

The vice president – now the father of three boys and one girl, all under the age of ten – famously told an antiabortion rally in January 2025: "I want more babies in the United States of America."

Many members of President Donald Trump's administration are proponents of large families, but it has yet to deliver on Vance's pledge at the same rally to make life more affordable for families with children.

Instead, the cost of living has continued to worsen throughout the Trump administration, particularly since the US and Israel launched its war of aggression against Iran on February 28.

Last week, while working to tout the administration's new Trump Accounts scheme – $1000 investment accounts given to children born between 2025 and 2028 – Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joked about the numerous administration officials who are having babies.

"The Vice president's done it, chief of staff, Karoline Leavitt," Bessent said. "We know what their hobby is!"