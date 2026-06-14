JD Vance gives another cryptic update on possible plans for 2028 presidential bid

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance has shared an update on whether he's considering running for president in 2028 after Donald Trump 's term ends.

In an interview on Sunday, Vice President JD Vance hinted that he will consider a 2028 presidential bid after the results of the midterm elections. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Vance explained that while he is not "sitting around figuring out whether I'm going to run for president," he does recognize he will need to come to a decision soon.

"[Second Lady Usha Vance] and I will absolutely sit down and talk about what comes next for our family," Vance said, adding that the conversation will probably follow the results of the 2026 midterm elections.

When pressed further on what his "gut" is currently telling him, Vance went on a long diatribe, insisting that he and Trump are only focused on the "here-and-now."

"I can't be a crappy vice president because I'm so worried about my political future. I just got to do a good job right now," he added. "The politics will take care of itself."

Vance's remarks come as polls show him as a top contender for the Republican nomination, only rivaled by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Of the president, Vance said they rarely discuss his political future, but he said he has "no doubt" Trump would be "very supportive of anything that I ultimately decide to do."