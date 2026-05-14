Vance admits three-year-high inflation is "not great" in rare break from Trump

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday acknowledged that consumer inflation was "not great" in April, a notable departure from his boss Donald Trump 's typically triumphant tone.

Vice President JD Vance (r.) admitted that the record high inflation has been "not great," deviating from President Donald Trump's typical message. © Collage: Kent NISHIMURA & BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Wednesday, the government reported wholesale price inflation of 6% year-on-year, its highest level since December 2022, with analysts warning high fuel prices were beginning to have knock-on effects on other products.

"Yes, the inflation number last month was not great," Vance told reporters at the White House.

"We know that we have a lot of work to do in order to deliver on the prosperity that the American people deserve."

Year-on-year consumer inflation came in at 3.8% in April, a three-year high, fueled by energy price increases due to President Trump's war on Iran, which began February 28.

The numbers come ahead of the midterm elections, which may bring headaches for Republicans as they try to justify Trump's economic impact to angry voters.

Vance said Trump was "hyper aware" of the issue, but just a day earlier, Trump had insisted high inflation was only "short-term."

Asked by a reporter if Americans' financial situation motivated him to make a peace deal with Iran, Trump shamelessly responded, "Not even a little bit. That only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran: they can't have a nuclear weapon."

"I don't think about Americans' financial situation, I don't think about anybody," he added.