Vance says US-Iran agreement still to be worked out despite Trump's optimism

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance said the US-Iran peace agreement is yet to be fully worked out, despite President Donald Trump's repeated insistence that it is more or less settled.

Vice President JD Vance said the US-Iran peace agreement is yet to be fully worked out. © AFP/Matt Rourke/POOL

During an interview with Jake Tapper of CNN on Monday, Vance said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) announced by Trump on Sunday was a "very general document."

According to Vance, the current MoU is only "about a page," laying out basic agreements on a few core issues like the Strait of Hormuz, an end to active fighting, and the lifting of the US' naval blockade.

"On a number of ​issues, ​we are ​going to ​have ‌to figure ​this ​stuff out during the technical negotiation phase," Vance clarified in an attempt to quell expectations.

After announcing that a deal had been reached to end the war, the US and Pakistan – who'd assisted in brokering the agreement – said that the final document would be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

No core details were confirmed, with Trump making the announcement in a post to Truth Social and declaring, "Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

The deal triggered skepticism across the political divide, with even Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune telling reporters, "I just don't know enough about it."

"Even the people who follow this stuff closely up here don’t know that much about it," Thune said.

According to administration officials, the deal includes the release of Tehran's frozen funds, sanctions relief, and a $300 billion fund to rebuild Iran.