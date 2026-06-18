Vance slams Israeli critics of US-Iran deal: "Wake up and smell the reality"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance on Friday issued an extraordinary rebuke to Israeli critics of the Iran deal, warning them not to alienate their "only powerful ally" left in the world.

Vice President JD Vance slammed Israeli officials who have criticized the US-Iran deal, telling them to "wake up and smell the reality." © Ken Cedeno / AFP

Vance told members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet criticizing the agreement to "wake up and smell the reality," amid growing tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.

"What I will say, and this does bother me, is that you've seen people within Bibi's cabinet who have come out and attacked the deal, and in some ways very personally attacked the president of the United States," Vance told reporters in a briefing at the White House.

"If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world."

Vance credited Netanyahu for not personally criticizing the deal, but explicitly raised the huge amounts of military aid that the US gives Israel, its key ally in the Middle East.

The two countries jointly launched the war on Iran on February 28, but Trump has chastised Israel for continuing attacks on Lebanon that threatened to derail the deal with Tehran.

"The other thing that I would say is that over the last three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars," Vance added.

"The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation."