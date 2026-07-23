Vance's Secret Service agent probed after leak about VP's controversial demands

Washington DC - A Secret Service agent assigned to JD Vance is under investigation for alleged leaks, a spokesman said Thursday, after a report that the vice president wanted to fly his son to a golf lesson on a military helicopter.

JD Vance's Secret Service agent is being investigated over alleged leaks to the media. © Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP

The probe comes after MSNOW last week reported that Vance's security detail had become increasingly "fed up" with personal travel requests by the vice president and his family.

"A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security," Secret Service communications chief Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to AFP.

"While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that potentially threatens the safety of a protectee will not be tolerated."

According to MSNOW, Vance's requests included flying him and his son to a secure golf course at Joint Base Andrews near Washington on board Marine Two, the call-sign of the helicopter that carries the vice president.

The flight ended up being canceled because of thunderstorms, the report said, but was one of a number of last-minute requests made by the Vances.

Vance, who recently welcomed the birth of their fourth child with wife Usha, is the first vice president in decades with young children. He has previously spoken admiringly of the agents and staff who help them.