Hunter Biden goes viral for calling out Trump "nepo babies" on brazen corruption

Washington DC - Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden , recently went viral by calling out President Donald Trump and his kids for enriching themselves off politics.

Hunter Biden (pictured) recently went viral on social media after sharing a post criticizing President Donald Trump's children for alleged corruption.

On Wednesday, Biden shared an X post, which he began by slamming CNN anchor Jake Tapper for "attacking" his mother – former First Lady Jill Biden – by writing a scathing review of her new memoir.

He then went on to point to a number of questionable dealings President Trump's children have been making in recent days.

"Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land. Don Jr. married the daughter of Epstein's banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan. Eric is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted," Biden wrote.



"And I know: 'But what about your paintings, Hunter?' Please," he added.