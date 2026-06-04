Hunter Biden goes viral for calling out Trump "nepo babies" on brazen corruption
Washington DC - Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, recently went viral by calling out President Donald Trump and his kids for enriching themselves off politics.
On Wednesday, Biden shared an X post, which he began by slamming CNN anchor Jake Tapper for "attacking" his mother – former First Lady Jill Biden – by writing a scathing review of her new memoir.
He then went on to point to a number of questionable dealings President Trump's children have been making in recent days.
"Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land.
Don Jr. married the daughter of Epstein's banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan.
Eric is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted," Biden wrote.
"And I know: 'But what about your paintings, Hunter?' Please," he added.
Who is more corrupt – Biden or Trump?
The post – which already has over 165,000 likes – comes as President Trump and his children have faced scrutiny for attempting to enrich themselves by launching countless alleged "grifts" and utilizing business connections during Trump's second term in office.
Despite their brazenness when pressed about their arguable corruption, the Biden family continues to face far heavier scrutiny for much less.
Hunter has become a particular obsession for Trump's MAGA base, as they believe his business dealings with a foreign oil company during his father's presidency are indicative of rampant corruption in the Biden administration.
Last August, a report from The New Yorker estimated that Trump and his family will have made more than $3.4 billion by the end of his presidency.
Cover photo: Tom Brenner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP