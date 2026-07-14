Hunter Biden says MAGA influencer Laura Loomer convinced Trump to nix his Secret Service protection

Washington DC - Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden , recently claimed his Secret Service protection was stripped away because of an infamous MAGA influencer.

In a recent interview, Hunter Biden (r) claimed Donald Trump canceled his Secret Service protection after Laura Loomer (l) complained in an X post. © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Biden told a story about how he and his wife, Melissa, went to South Africa in 2025 as wildfires raged near their California home.

"We were there for a day, and Laura Loomer put out on her X a picture of me and my son and Melissa in Cape Town and said, 'This is ridiculous, this criminal still has Secret Service and they're on vacation and we're paying for it,'" Biden recalled.

"The next day, the president canceled the Secret Service, which is fine," he added.

When asked if he was the first person to have protection canceled, Biden responded, "I think so."

Loomer is a MAGA influencer who is well-known for pushing misinformation and conspiracy theories, as well as her steadfast loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Many critics have raised concerns about Loomer's relationship with Trump, as she has bragged about the influence she has on him and his inner circle.

In recent days, she has pushed unfounded conspiracies that Senator Mitch McConnell, who has been hospitalized since last month, is "brain dead" and that Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away Saturday from an aortic dissection, was actually poisoned by foreign adversaries.