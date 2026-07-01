Lauren Boebert mocks colleague Tom Kean for missing work because he was "sad"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized her colleague Tom Kean after he revealed why he has been absent from the House for several months.

In an interview, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) mocked her colleague Tom Kean for missing work due to being hospitalized for depression. © Collage: TomKean.com & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, Boebert showed very little sympathy for Kean, who said during a speech on the House floor earlier that day that he had been absent because he was hospitalized for severe depression.

"I, for one, have been marked safe from depression today," Boebert joked, referencing a meme.

The Colorado representative went on to repeatedly insist Kean's excuse was "embarassing," and mocked him for taking four months off of work because he was "sad."

"I think there's a dose of depression that comes with these pins that we're given, and... if you can't build up a tolerance to it, then maybe don't be here," Boebert continued.

"That is literally taxation without representation," she added. "We were elected to be here to work, and it's unacceptable."

Kean – a New Jersey Republican – returned on Tuesday after being absent for more than 100 days and missing dozens of votes.

Boebert had previously criticized his absence, describing it as "embarrassing" for the party ahead of the November midterms.