Israeli PM Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House and attend Lindsey Graham funeral

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, the Israeli leader's office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r) will head to the US next week, where he will hold talks with President Donald Trump. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP

Netanyahu's visit comes at a time when tensions have mounted between the two leaders over the handling of the war with Iran.

"As part of the visit, the prime minister will meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday and attend the funeral service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a friend of Israel," Netanyahu's office said, adding that he will depart for Washington on Monday.

Since Trump's return to the White House last year, the two have already met six times.

They have maintained a close relationship, with Netanyahu hailing him as "the greatest friend" Israel ever had in the White House.

But their alliance has shown signs of strain in recent months, with Trump unleashing profanity-laced tirades against his ally earlier this year amid fraught negotiations over the Iran deal.

The US president confirmed reports of an explosive phone call with Netanyahu and admitted he was "perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon."