Lindsey Graham urges Trump to provide Iranian protesters with American weapons

Washington DC - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham suggested on Monday that President Donald Trump's administration should provide Iranian protesters with American guns and other weapons.

Senator Lindsey Graham said that the Trump administration should send weapons to help support protesters resisting the Iranian government. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

"I love the idea of a Second Amendment solution for the Iranian people," Graham told Sean Hannity in a Fox News appearance on Monday, when asked about what he thinks Trump should do to resolve the conflict with Iran.

"To those who want to eliminate the Second Amendment in our country: No way!" he continued. "The first thing a religious theocracy does is make sure that nobody can have a gun to threaten the regime."

"If I were President Trump and Israel, I would load the Iranian people up with weapons so they can go to the streets armed and turn the tide of battle inside Iran," he said.

"We don't need American boots on the ground. We've got millions of boots on the ground in Iran, they just don't have any weapons. Give them the weapons so they can rise up like we did."

Graham offered little detail on how such a policy would be implemented, who the weapons would be given to, or under what conditions.

The US has a history of supplying weapons to fuel wars in the Middle East, such as the military support given to Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War of 1980–1988.

Trump on Monday issued yet another genocidal threat against Iran, vowing to wipe the country "off the face of the Earth" if Tehran doesn't respect his new "Project Freedom" plan.