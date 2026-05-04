US forces destroy six Iranian boats in major flare-up after Tehran fires "warning shot"

Washington DC - The US has destroyed six Iranian boats and shot down missiles and drones fired at US Navy and commercial vessels by Tehran's forces, a top US admiral said Monday.

Vessels pictured in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Monday (file photo). © via REUTERS

The military action occurred as American forces seek to facilitate the transit of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in an effort dubbed "Project Freedom" that President Donald Trump announced on Sunday.

US Apache and Seahawk helicopters hit "six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping," Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, told journalists.

US forces also "effectively engaged" all "missiles and drones that were fired at both us and the commercial ships," Cooper said.

Some cruise missiles were launched at US Navy ships, but most of them, as well as multiple drones targeted commercial vessels, he said.

"We defended both ourselves and, consistent with our commitment, we defended all the commercial ships," Cooper said.

US and Israeli forces launched a massive military campaign against Iran on February 28, prompting Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz – a vital route for oil and gas exports – while American forces later launched a blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian state television said earlier Monday that the country's navy had fired cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones near US destroyers crossing the strait in what it described as a "warning shot."