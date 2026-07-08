Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed on The View for criticizing Graham Platner accuser: "Rape for politics!"

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently put on the spot after she shared a now-deleted social media post criticizing a woman who accused Senate candidate Graham Platner of sexual assault.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently faced heat on The View for sharing a social media post criticizing a woman who accused Graham Platner of sexual assault. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Monday, MTG shared and quickly deleted an X post in which she advised victims of rape and sexual assault to "report it immediately," and appeared to suggest that Platner's accuser had turned it into "rape for politics."

The post came hours after a story was published detailing allegations from Platner's ex-girlfriend Jenny Racicot that the politician forced her to have sex with him years ago.

On Tuesday, Greene sat for an interview with the talk show The View, which quickly grew awkward after co-host Sunny Hostin pressed Greene on the post, specifically her "rape for politics" remarks.

Greene reiterated that victims should report allegations immediately because she wants to "get these rapists off the street," and went on to repeatedly accuse Hostin of "misquoting" her.

Hostin, a former sex crimes prosecutor, pointed out that rape is "the most underreported crime in our country because women are not believed," and that just because a woman previously had relations with a man "does not mean that they cannot be raped."

While Greene said they are in "agreement" on those points, she continued to push back, insisting that Racicot should have reported it sooner instead of waiting for him to run for office.

When Hostin asked if she was trying to say that "it's the woman's fault," Greene got defensive and brought up – and notably took out of context – controversial comments Hostin made during Monday's episode about white supremacists co-opting the US flag.