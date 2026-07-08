Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed on The View for criticizing Graham Platner accuser: "Rape for politics!"
Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently put on the spot after she shared a now-deleted social media post criticizing a woman who accused Senate candidate Graham Platner of sexual assault.
On Monday, MTG shared and quickly deleted an X post in which she advised victims of rape and sexual assault to "report it immediately," and appeared to suggest that Platner's accuser had turned it into "rape for politics."
The post came hours after a story was published detailing allegations from Platner's ex-girlfriend Jenny Racicot that the politician forced her to have sex with him years ago.
On Tuesday, Greene sat for an interview with the talk show The View, which quickly grew awkward after co-host Sunny Hostin pressed Greene on the post, specifically her "rape for politics" remarks.
Greene reiterated that victims should report allegations immediately because she wants to "get these rapists off the street," and went on to repeatedly accuse Hostin of "misquoting" her.
Hostin, a former sex crimes prosecutor, pointed out that rape is "the most underreported crime in our country because women are not believed," and that just because a woman previously had relations with a man "does not mean that they cannot be raped."
While Greene said they are in "agreement" on those points, she continued to push back, insisting that Racicot should have reported it sooner instead of waiting for him to run for office.
When Hostin asked if she was trying to say that "it's the woman's fault," Greene got defensive and brought up – and notably took out of context – controversial comments Hostin made during Monday's episode about white supremacists co-opting the US flag.
MTG's evolution away from MAGA
Greene is a former Georgia Congresswoman who built a reputation while in office for her staunch loyalty to Donald Trump and her penchant for using social media to push conspiracy theories, misinformation, and attacks on her colleagues.
In January, after falling out with Trump, Greene left Congress and has since reinvented herself. She has made countless appearances on various news outlets and shows – including a previous appearance on The View, during which she denounced her old brand of politics.
While she has not given concise future career plans, Greene recently launched a show titled "Life with MTG," though her first episode on YouTube hasn't managed to break over 5,000 views.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire