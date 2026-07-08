Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Mitch McConnell's wife of being a communist spy for China – here's her shocking response
Washington DC - Amid recent revelations about Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's ailing health, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claimed that his wife Elaine Chao is working as a communist spy.
After nearly a month of silence, Chao has finally broken her silence on McConnell's health issues and June hospitalization, revealing that she'd been on a philanthropic trip to China at the time.
In a statement shared by the Daily Beast, which had repeatedly sent questions about reports that McConnell is close to death, Chao's spokesperson said his health issues "did not warrant an immediate return."
"The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors," the spokesperson wrote.
"During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US."
Chao served as President Donald Trump's first Transportation Secretary but has since been cast aside by MAGA after resigning on January 7, 2021, in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection.
Recent reports revealed that the 84-year-old outgoing Senator was found unconscious on June 4 and needed to be resuscitated due to possible cardiac arrest. He had long been plagued by health issues, even before stepping down as Senate majority leader in 2024.
McConnell's spokesperson Stephanie Penn told the Daily Beast on July 2 that he was "working closely with his staff," but would not elaborate on his health issues.
Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on controversial claims about Chao and McConnell
Despite holding no official position and McConnell no longer serving as Senate majority leader, Chao managed to secure a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing three days after McConnell was hospitalized.
It was this revelation that MTG latched onto in recent comments, doubling down on conspiracy theories that have been widely shared among far-right figures.
"I'd like to say shame on the Republican Party for just basically staying silent while such a powerful Republican senator is basically lying in a hospital like a vegetable," MTG told TMZ's Jacob Wasserman in New York City.
"His wife flew to China and met with the Vice President of China just days after he basically died, and they brought him back with CPR," she said. "It doesn't surprise me from the establishment."
MTG then went on to double down on wild claims about Chao and McConnell, echoing similar comments by far-right pundit Laura Loomer, who alleged that the senator was "brain dead" and a cover-up was underway.
"I wanna call this out, this really irritates me: The Republican Party is all campaigning against communism right now, what about Elaine Chao?" MTG asked.
"Elaine Chao flew to China and met with the Vice President just a few days after Mitch McConnell practically died… so, when are we going to call out a possible communist Chinese spy?"
"What woman leaves her husband's side while he is dead or dying in the hospital, flies to China, and meets with the Vice President? Answer me that," she said.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Getty Images/POOL & IMAGO/UPI Photo