Washington DC - Amid recent revelations about Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's ailing health, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claimed that his wife Elaine Chao is working as a communist spy.

Amid revelations about Senator Mitch McConnell's (l) health, former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) wildly claimed his wife Elaine Chow (c) is a communist spy. © Collage: AFP/Getty Images/POOL & IMAGO/UPI Photo

After nearly a month of silence, Chao has finally broken her silence on McConnell's health issues and June hospitalization, revealing that she'd been on a philanthropic trip to China at the time.

In a statement shared by the Daily Beast, which had repeatedly sent questions about reports that McConnell is close to death, Chao's spokesperson said his health issues "did not warrant an immediate return."

"The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family's philanthropic endeavors," the spokesperson wrote.

"During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US."

Chao served as President Donald Trump's first Transportation Secretary but has since been cast aside by MAGA after resigning on January 7, 2021, in the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection.

Recent reports revealed that the 84-year-old outgoing Senator was found unconscious on June 4 and needed to be resuscitated due to possible cardiac arrest. He had long been plagued by health issues, even before stepping down as Senate majority leader in 2024.

McConnell's spokesperson Stephanie Penn told the Daily Beast on July 2 that he was "working closely with his staff," but would not elaborate on his health issues.