Max Miller responds amid outrage over abuse allegations – will he drop his re-election bid?

Washington DC - Ohio Congressman and MAGA loyalist Max Miller has vowed to stay in his race for re-election as he faces damning allegations over his personal behavior.

In a recent video, Congressman Max Miller vowed not to drop out of his race for re-election as he faces multiple allegations of abuse and violence. © IMAGO / Newscom World

On Sunday, Miller shared an X livestream in which he vehemently denied allegations of abuse made by his ex-wife Emily Moreno, noting the fact that he has never faced criminal charges, nor has any court "substantiated" any of the accusations.

The congressman, who is running to represent Ohio's 7th District for a third time, dismissed calls for him to step down.

"I'm not getting out of this race, and I'm winning in November," Miller declared.

His remarks come after an investigation into Miller was opened when the politician's two-year-old daughter broke her collarbone, but neither parent could explain how.

Police reports retrieved in the investigation included allegations of drug use, misogyny, verbal abuse, and violent behavior against multiple women.

The scandals surrounding Miller come as the Republican Party desperately fights to hold on to its razor-thin majority in both the House and Senate ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Shortly after Miller shared the video, Republican Senator and his former father-in-law, Bernie Moreno, said in an X post that Miller "needs serious psychological help," further adding he should not be able to serve.