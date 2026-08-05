Michigan Senate primary: Abdul El-Sayed scores narrow victory over Haley Stevens in high-stakes race!

On Wednesday, Abdul El-Sayed was declared the victor in the Michigan Democratic Senate primary. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

In an X post, El-Sayed announced he was "proud" of his big win and called on supporters to help him win against Republican Mike Rogers, who ran unopposed in his party's primary.

The two will face off in November's midterm elections, where Michiganders will decide on which candidate to send to Washington DC to represent the state in the Senate.

El-Sayed's win comes as moderate Democrats have been struggling to control what appears to be a progressive takeover of the party.

El-Sayed – who has boasted endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – established himself as a staunch critic of Israel and the war in Gaza, and by defeating Stevens, a staunch defender of Israel, he has sent a strong message about where the Democratic voter base stands on the issue.

Countless polls ahead of the race showed the former public health official holding a commanding lead, the largest of which had him ahead by 19 points.

In a Truth Social post shared on Wednesday, President Donald Trump – who has repeatedly railed against polling that is not in his favor – noted how the race was much closer than had been predicted.