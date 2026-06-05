Pam Bondi throws Todd Blanche under the bus for Epstein files mishandling

Washington DC – Former Attorney General Pam Bondi told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was in charge of the "entire release" of the Epstein files.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (l.) laid the blame for the bungled release of the Epstein files at the feet of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/Brendan Smialowski

The revelations came after the committee on Thursday released a full transcript of Bondi's appearance last week, where she faced questions about the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files.

"He was in charge of the process and the entire release of the Epstein files," Bondi said, insisting that she did not "conduct that document review" herself and instead "delegated" the process to Blanche.

She acknowledged there had been "redaction errors" in the release of the files, but laid the blame at her then-Deputy's feet.

"Since Day One of this process, this department has been committed to accountability and transparency," she claimed. "Todd Blanche is one of the most highly ethical individuals I know, and I think he is making an incredible acting attorney general."

"I have spent my entire career fighting for victims, and I will continue to do so. I am deeply sorry for what any victim has been through, especially as a result of that monster."



The committee's release of the transcripts came less than a day after President Donald Trump nominated Blanche to become attorney general on a permanent basis.

Blanche, one of Trump's personal attorneys, will require confirmation from the Senate if he hopes to permanently lead the DOJ.

Under Bondi and Blanche, the legally required release of the Epstein files was widely slammed for allegedly seeking to cover up Trump's own ties to the late sex offender.