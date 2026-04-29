Hegseth aggressively defends Iran war and clashes with lawmakers in tense hearing

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth repeatedly clashed with Democratic lawmakers over the Iran war on Wednesday, in his first testimony to Congress since President Donald Trump launched the conflict two months ago.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth fiercely defended Trump's war on Iran as lawmakers questioned whether the administration has a clear objective. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Appearing before the House Armed Services Committee, Hegseth quickly struck a combative tone, saying in his opening remarks that the main challenge at this point is the "defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans."

Representative Adam Smith – the committee's top Democrat – took aim at the regional fallout from the war and its toll on both US troops as well as civilians, saying he wanted answers on where the conflict is going and "the plan to achieve our objectives."

He later asked Hegseth how the "lethal, kinetic action" of the war could be translated into degrading Iran's nuclear program, which Washington is seeking to eliminate.

Hegseth responded by taking aim at the "very bad" Iran nuclear agreement that Trump scrapped during his first term in office.

Representative John Garamendi, another Democrat, accused Hegseth of "lying to the American public about this war from day one," describing events in the Middle East as a "geopolitical calamity, a strategic blunder, resulting in worldwide economic crisis."

"During the 60 days of Trump's Iran war, critical munitions have been expended at an alarming rate, depleting magazine levels below what is thought necessary to hold China at bay," said Garamendi, also describing the conflict as a "quagmire."

Hegseth pushed back, asking Garamendi, "Who are you cheering for here?" and saying that calling the war a quagmire was "handing propaganda to our enemies."