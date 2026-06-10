Hegseth sets Guantanamo trip as US piles pressure on Cuba

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel on Wednesday to the US military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to "engage with troops," the Pentagon said in a brief statement.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will travel to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba this week. © JAM STA ROSA / AFP

The visit, announced in a one-sentence statement Tuesday afternoon, comes as Washington ramps up pressure against the island with sanctions and a crippling oil blockade.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly signalled that he wants to topple the communist government in Cuba, linking the move to the strong political support of Cuban-Americans that helped him return to the White House.

In addition to Guantanamo, the Pentagon said Hegseth will also travel to Tampa, Florida, where US Central Command is headquartered.

Late last month, the top US general overseeing operations in Latin America visited Guantanamo, where he met with Cuban military leaders.

The US military said at the time that the meeting by General Francis Donovan was "a brief exchange on operational security matters."

"Gen. Donovan also led a perimeter security assessment of the naval base and discussed force protection, safety of service members and their families, and operational readiness with base officials," US Southern Command added.

Two weeks earlier, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited Havana and met with Cuban officials.