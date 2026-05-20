RFK Jr.'s daughter-in-law resigns from two Trump adminstration positions

Washington DC - The daughter-in-law of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently resigned from two key roles within President Donald Trump 's administration.

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy (l.), the daughter-in-law of Robert Kennedy Jr., has resigned from two key spots within the Trump administration. © Collage: Office of the Director of National Intelligence & Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

According to The Washington Post, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy notified colleagues in an email on May 8 that she would be stepping down as deputy to Tulsi Gabbard at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and as an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget.

Sources claim Kennedy dropped out of the role over disagreements with Trump's war with Iran.

In a resignation letter, she argued, "Being a mom is God's greatest gift, and after two years on the campaign trail and a year serving in this extraordinary Administration, I have to make sure my family has all it needs."

The news comes as a spate of Trump administration officials in recent weeks have either been fired, demoted, or resigned.

The president recently demoted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and fired Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center and top aide to intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, resigned from his role in March in apparent protest to Trump's war.