RFK Jr.'s top spokesperson resigns in protest of e-cigarette policies that could hook kids

Washington DC - On Wednesday, Rich Danker, the top spokesperson for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. resigned in protest against new e-cig policies.

The top spokesperson for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has resigned in protest against new policies surrounding flavored e-cigarettes. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a letter to President Donald Trump obtained by The New York Times, Danker called it "the honor of a lifetime to serve one of the greatest presidents in American history" for two terms.

However, he said that it was time for him to go, as unnamed HHS officials have sought "approval of cigarette flavors that would appeal to children and expose them to nicotine addiction, lung damage, and higher risk of cancer."

His resignation came after the Food and Drug Administration issued new guidance seeking to remove illicit e-cigarettes from the market while allowing sales of those that have agency approval.

Danker joins a growing number of Trump administration officials who have either been fired or stepped down in recent months.

Dr. Marty Makary, the commissioner for the FDA, also resigned on Tuesday.

He is also the second assistant secretary for public affairs under Kennedy to leave the role. Thomas Corry, the secretary's first spokesperson, resigned after only two short weeks in protest against Kennedy's handling of a measles outbreak in Texas.