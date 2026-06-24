Rubio visits Kuwait in push to reassure Gulf allies over Trump's Iran deal

Kuwait City, Kuwait - Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Kuwait's leader on Wednesday, after renewing Washington's commitment to the region's security in a meeting with the UAE's president during a tour of the Gulf.

Marco Rubio (l.) met with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan before boarding a US Air Force aircraft en route to Kuwait. © ERIC LEE / POOL / AFP

Rubio is seeking to reassure close US allies hit hard by Iran during the Middle East war about Washington's memorandum of understanding with Tehran, which fails to address some of the Gulf's long-standing concerns about its missile program and proxies.

Before meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Rubio attended a flag-raising ceremony at the US embassy marking the resumption of operations following an Iranian strike.

"Kuwait is an indispensable partner for regional security and stability," Rubio said in a tweet afterwards, adding that Washington "looks forward to strengthening our partnership".

In Abu Dhabi, Rubio discussed the Iran deal in talks with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed, as well as efforts to secure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Rubio also "thanked the UAE for their leadership and unparalleled support, praised their courage and resilience in the face of Iran's attacks, and reaffirmed the US commitment to the security of the Emirates", Pigott added.

Arriving in the UAE capital on Tuesday evening, Rubio had insisted that no country was allowed to impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz after Oman and Iran, which border the waterway, said they were considering charging "costs" for ships navigating the key conduit for Gulf oil and gas.

"It's an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway. That's existing international law," he said.