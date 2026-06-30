Senate candidate Ken Paxton spotted with alleged mistress amid messy divorce from wife Angela

Reykjavik, Iceland - Texas Attorney General and Senate candidate Ken Paxton was recently spotted traveling to Iceland, along with a woman who was definitely not his estranged wife.

Texas Attorney General and Senate candidate Ken Paxton was recently seen traveling to Iceland with a woman who was not his wife. © Richard Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Daily Mail, Paxton was seen on Saturday leaving Dulles International Airport in Washington DC for Reykjavik, Iceland.

The politician reportedly flew economy alongside Christian influencer and alleged mistress Tracy Duhon.

One passenger told the outlet the two were "clearly together," but not "overly affectionate."

The Lincoln Project also shared a video on social media of the two on a train, during which Paxton gave a bewildered look after realizing he was being filmed.

The news comes after Paxton's wife, Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, mysteriously filed for divorce last July, saying in a statement she did so "in light of recent discoveries." The two are currently still legally married.

Several months later, The Daily Mail reported that Paxton had been engaged in an affair with Duhon – who was also married – since May 2024.

Paxton is now running for Senate and recently gained an endorsement from President Donald Trump, which helped secure his primary win. In November, he will face James Talarico, a rapidly rising star in the Democratic Party.