Spencer Pratt, Trump-endorsed LA mayoral candidate, declares "war" as he concedes loss

Los Angeles, California - Spencer Pratt, the Republican mayoral candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has conceded the race, despite President Donald Trump and others claiming the election was "rigged."

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt (r.) has conceded the primary race, but notably did not contest the results as President Donald Trump done. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Pratt shared a video on X, in which he aggressively explained that he is now "moving on to the next, more interesting phase" of his "campaign to save LA," and declared "war" on the two candidates that are heading for the general election.

"I didn't get in this for political power, I got in this to expose this corrupt machine. Nothing's changed," Pratt insisted.

"You think your election is going to stop me. If you want to stop me, you're going to have to f**king kill me."

The former reality TV villain went on to claim that he is in possession of "recordings of one of your exalted candidates doing and saying something that would make her resign in shame."

Nithya Raman, a democratic socialist on the Los Angeles City Council, is headed to a runoff against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass after edging out Pratt in the primaries.

While Pratt put on the macho bravado that earned him Trump's endorsement in May, he notably did not challenge the results of the election as many of his fellow MAGA Republicans have been.

During a recent interview with NBC News, Trump called the anchor "stupid" and stormed out after he was challenged for proof of the unfounded claims that all California elections are "rigged" and "crooked."