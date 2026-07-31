Staggering revelations emerge about Troy Jackson's online past

Augusta, Maine - Maine's new Democratic nominee for the US Senate, Troy Jackson , used an anonymous online account to troll a Republican opponent more than a decade ago.

Maine Senate candidate Troy Jackson used an anonymous online account to troll Republicans in the comments section of a popular newspaper. © AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A CNN analysis revealed that Jackson used an anonymous online alias, "Canadians for LePage," to troll then-Republican Governor Paul LePage in the comments section of the Bangor Daily News in 2012.

Jackson repeatedly disparaged LePage in the comments section, and at one point accusing another Republican of being "no more a woodsman than LePage is a Governor."

In another comment, he sarcastically responded to a story about a Democratic who obtained a protection-from-abuse order against a colleague after a nasty breakup.

"Oh yes, the Republicans never do anything approaching this," he commented. "They are working hard on good government, night and day, and if they have just a one spare moment, they get together for bible study or a good game of tiddly winks. PLEASE."

CNN was able to link the account to an email address connected to Jackson and a number of other records they did not reveal publicly.

Responding to the revelations, Jackson adviser BJ McCollister did not deny the comments, instead saying: "Troy has been a strong and consistent advocate for workers' rights and for a government that works for the people."

The report comes as Jackson picks up momentum in his campaign for the US Senate, taking over from Graham Platner, who stepped down in disgrace earlier this month over allegations of sexual assault.

This week, he received the endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris, who commiserated with his campaign's late-start.