Janet Mills makes big decision on Troy Jackson endorsement as he scrambles to erase Platner

Augusta, Maine - Maine Governor Janet Mills is refusing to endorse Troy Jackson for the US Senate, even as he scrambles to separate himself from Graham Platner, who stepped aside in disgrace earlier this month.

Maine Governor Janet Mills (l) refused to endorse Troy Jackson (r) for the US Senate. © Collage: AFP/Joseph Prezioso & AFP/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"We haven't spoken, but clearly Susan Collins is vulnerable, and she should be – she should be defeated," Mills said when asked about the Senate race during an interview with WMTW News 8 on Tuesday.

"Nothing's gotten better for families in Maine. It's only getting worse," she said. "And that lays at the doorstep of Senator Collins and the Republican majority in the United States Senate."

Mills' refusal to endorse Jackson comes months after she was forced to pull out of the US Senate race in Maine herself due to abysmal polling over several months.

At the time, she was up against then-candidate Graham Platner, who consistently held a double-digit lead over her and went on to claim victory in June's primary election, clinching the Democratic nomination.

His ascendancy didn't last long, however, as serious sexual assault allegations forced him to step aside earlier this month. Troy Jackson, a fellow progressive, stepped in to take his place.

Mills didn't endorse Platner even after she had long-since left the race and the oyster farmer had secured a victory in the primaries. As such, it is not surprising that she is hesitant about Jackson.

The former logger was close with Platner and actively supported his campaign. Mills' hesitancy comes at a time when he appears to be scrubbing his social media of all reference to the disgraced former candidate.